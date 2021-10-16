65.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityIndustry

CACI Launches New Counter-Drone Systems

The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker® Suite of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology.

By Homeland Security Today
(CACI)

CACI International Inc has announced the release of its latest technologies to mitigate threats from unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker® Suite of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology.

CORIAN™ 2.0, the next generation fixed-site multi-sensor platform expands on existing CORIAN technologies with improved mechanical design, capability advancements, and integration with other phenomenology. These enhancements extend the range of system effectiveness, provide the ability to guard against multiple, simultaneous threats from standoff distances and easily integrate with other systems, including command and control systems such as forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2).

CORIAN Tactical, the new system offering both fixed and on-the-move protection against sUAS threats, secures airspace and critical infrastructure in environments ranging from dense population areas to remote locations. With a tailorable and scalable configuration, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) and precise capabilities, the ruggedized system offers expanded mission options that can be installed in less than an hour.

CACI’s SkyTracker Technology Suite is a family of systems that detect, track, classify and defeat Group 1-5 UAS threats. 

Read more at CACI

Previous articleTen Injured in Drone Attacks at Saudi Airport
Next articleMonaco Cybersecurity Agency to Partner With Thales
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.