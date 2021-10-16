CACI Launches New Counter-Drone Systems

CACI International Inc has announced the release of its latest technologies to mitigate threats from unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker® Suite of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology.

CORIAN™ 2.0, the next generation fixed-site multi-sensor platform expands on existing CORIAN technologies with improved mechanical design, capability advancements, and integration with other phenomenology. These enhancements extend the range of system effectiveness, provide the ability to guard against multiple, simultaneous threats from standoff distances and easily integrate with other systems, including command and control systems such as forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2).

CORIAN Tactical, the new system offering both fixed and on-the-move protection against sUAS threats, secures airspace and critical infrastructure in environments ranging from dense population areas to remote locations. With a tailorable and scalable configuration, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) and precise capabilities, the ruggedized system offers expanded mission options that can be installed in less than an hour.

CACI’s SkyTracker Technology Suite is a family of systems that detect, track, classify and defeat Group 1-5 UAS threats.

