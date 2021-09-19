Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $2 Million Government Contractor

Castellum, Inc. announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an East-coast based government contractor generating approximately $2 million per year in revenue. Subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement, the Company hopes to close the acquisition by the end of October 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce to our shareholders that we have identified another accretive acquisition which is now under LOI,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “This transaction, should we close it, would increase our revenue run-rate to over $35 million. We also are looking at other opportunities which fit our acquisition strategy.”

Castellum, Inc. is a defense-oriented technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services space.