63.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $2 Million Government Contractor

Subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement, the company hopes to close the acquisition by the end of October 2021.

By Homeland Security Today

Castellum, Inc. announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an East-coast based government contractor generating approximately $2 million per year in revenue. Subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement, the Company hopes to close the acquisition by the end of October 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce to our shareholders that we have identified another accretive acquisition which is now under LOI,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “This transaction, should we close it, would increase our revenue run-rate to over $35 million. We also are looking at other opportunities which fit our acquisition strategy.”

Castellum, Inc. is a defense-oriented technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services space.

Previous articleCrowdStrike Announces Falcon Forensics on GovCloud
Next articleCBP Releases August 2021 Operational Update
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.