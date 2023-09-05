CGI Federal to Continue Digital Records Build for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

CGI Federal Inc. has been awarded a 5-year task order for ongoing development of the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) digital immigration records systems.

The award was made to CGI Federal under the Alliant 2 contract vehicle’s Records Management Support Services (RMSS) task order. The award, which has a total potential value of $159 million (US dollars), includes CGI’s delivery of agile development teams to build, expand, and manage technology that is part of a multi-year initiative to modernize USCIS records.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with USCIS and look forward to extending our role as a mission-critical partner in the digital transformation of the nation’s immigration process,” said Clay Goldwein, Senior Vice-President and National Security and Justice Business Unit lead at CGI Federal. “CGI Federal’s ongoing innovation on behalf of USCIS ensures its systems and solutions meet current requirements and are ready for future growth and evolution.”

CGI Federal is facilitating the transformation of the current immigration benefits claim process to a fully electronic, streamlined experience. This transformation optimizes the experience by decreasing processing time, safeguarding resources, and increasing the accuracy of immigration claims through agile development systems integration and infrastructure services. Additionally, CGI Federal’s mission-focused delivery helps USCIS accurately capture records for preservation for future generations by the National Archives and Records Administration.

As a dedicated contributor to USCIS’ modernization, CGI Federal also has played an integral role in connecting federal agencies responsible for managing broader immigration processes. This year, CGI Federal was part of the team that implemented a solution that empowers USCIS and the Department of State to digitally process Special Immigrant Visas and also digital solutions for the border. CGI Federal shared the USCIS Director’s Award for Ingenuity and Innovation in 2023 for its role in these agile digitization efforts.

