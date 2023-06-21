CHIPS for America Announces Selection Committee for the Board of Trustees of the National Semiconductor Technology Center

The CHIPS for America team at the U.S. Department of Commerce announced leaders to serve on a selection committee that will choose board members to form a nonprofit entity that the department anticipates will serve as the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), a centerpiece of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act’s research and development (R&D) program.

The selection committee includes leaders with industry expertise and executive experience; public and private sector service; a deep understanding of the importance of research and development to innovation; and experience with board governance.

“The NSTC is the cornerstone of the CHIPS R&D program and is critical to the long-term success of the American semiconductor industry and our national and economic security goals,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We want the NSTC to be an engine of innovation, supporting and extending U.S. leadership in semiconductor research, design, engineering and advanced manufacturing for decades to come. This selection committee is the next step to helping us stand up the NSTC and ensure it succeeds for generations.”

“We chose the selection committee members from a stellar group of nominees,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Director Laurie E. Locascio. “The selection committee members have the deep industry knowledge and executive experience to identify distinguished, visionary leaders for the new independent, nonprofit entity that the department anticipates will operate the NSTC.”

The following leaders will serve on the selection committee:

Janet Foutty is a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP and formerly served as executive chair of the board of Deloitte US from 2019 to 2023. Previously, she served as chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP. While chair, Foutty focused on critical matters of strategy, risk management and talent. Foutty was chosen for the selection committee due to her senior executive experience working at the intersection of the private and public sector, where she advised large, complex corporations and the federal government. She also has critical experience leading efforts to scale organizations and develop senior executive leadership.

John Hennessy is a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Stanford University and chairman of Alphabet. Hennessy served as president of Stanford University from 2000 to 2016. Hennessy was chosen for the selection committee because of his expertise and experience with the semiconductor industry, his technical expertise in innovative technology, and his senior executive experience leading a major research university.

Jason Matheny is president and chief executive officer of the RAND Corporation. Prior to becoming RAND’s president and CEO in July 2022, Matheny led White House policy on technology and national security at the National Security Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Matheny brings to the selection committee a record of distinguished service in the public sector, including serving in high-level government positions in national security. His expertise lies at the intersection of national security and technology. He also possesses significant experience overseeing large federal government research programs.

Don Rosenberg is a Fellow in Residence at UCSD’s School of Global Policy and Strategy and a venture partner at Anzu Partners. He previously served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Qualcomm Incorporated, where he was responsible for overseeing Qualcomm’s worldwide legal matters as well as its global government affairs function. Prior to that he served as senior vice president and general counsel of IBM and Apple. Rosenberg was chosen for the selection committee for his senior executive experience in the semiconductor industry; his senior executive experience at large, complex, sophisticated organizations; and his experience in corporate board governance.

Brenda Wilkerson is president and chief executive officer of AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit that promotes greater equality for women and nonbinary professionals in technology fields by working with employers and the academic institutions training the next generation of leaders. Previously, Wilkerson was director of computer science and information technology education for Chicago Public Schools, where she founded the original “Computer Science for All” initiative. Wilkerson was chosen for her senior executive experience in technology, many years of public sector service, and experience building the technology workforce, including developing STEM workforce pipelines and opportunities among traditionally underrepresented groups.

Selection committee members were drawn from nominations received in response to an April 26, 2023, Federal Register notice. The selection committee will act independently of the Department of Commerce. The selection committee will terminate no later than Aug. 31, 2023. To learn more about the NSTC structure, see A Vision and Strategy for the National Semiconductor Technology Center, published in April 2023.

The CHIPS Act established four research and development programs at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): the National Semiconductor Technology Center, the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, up to three new Manufacturing USA institutes dedicated to semiconductors, and the CHIPS R&D Metrology Program.

Read more at NIST