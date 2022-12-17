DARPA Announces Acquisition Timeline for Technical and Analytical Support Services IDIQ

The purpose of this Special Notice is to inform potential offerors of the estimated acquisition timeline for the DARPA Technical and Analytical Support Services (TASS) multiple award Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts outlined in the related Sources Sought Notice DARPASSN_10242022.

Contractor support services are anticipated to be required to support the DARPA enterprise and technical offices by providing services in the following categories:

Technical support may include specific subject matter expert (SME) support to program managers, R&D program oversight support, operational and technical research analyses, acquisition analysis and support, and assessments and evaluation support. Analytical support may include technical office front office support, business financial management, executive assistance and travel management, graphics/website, meeting planning, and staffing support. Program event support may include assisting the Government in managing and executing program events (e.g., DARPA Robotics Challenge, Cyber Grand Challenge, Spectrum Challenge, etc.), ad hoc special projects, studies, assessments, and/or analyses of DARPA mission areas and/or problems.

Estimated Acquisition Timeline:

Draft Request for Proposals (RFP) Posted – Early- to Mid-January 2023

Virtual Industry Day Conducted – Late January 2023

Final RFP Posted – Early February 2023

Proposals Due – Early March 2023

Award – July to August 2023

The above acquisition strategy is for informational purposes only and subject to change. More information will be posted in January regarding the Virtual Industry Day.

