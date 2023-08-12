Defense Threat Reduction Agency Awards Valiant $18M Task Order to Provide Cyber Support and Operations

Valiant has been awarded an $18 million task order by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to provide Advance Cyber support and operations at Fort Belvoir, VA, and other locations. This two-year task order falls under the Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate’s Mission Assurance program.

DTRA’s Mission Assurance program conducts integrated, multidisciplinary assessments to evaluate vulnerabilities in the U.S. and its allied nations’ critical mission systems, networks, architectures, infrastructures, and assets.

As part of this program, Valiant’s team will conduct threat-emulative cyber assessments to support the objectives of the Department of Defense. Valiant’s support will include cyber assessments, planning and coordination of cyber operations, development of code, tools, and exploits, and documentation management. Working in close collaboration with DTRA, the company will ensure the growth and maturation of the advanced cyber team.

