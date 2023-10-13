55 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 13, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Deneal Highlights DLA’s Small-Business Success at AUSA Conference

DLA awarded about $18 billion in small-business contacts in fiscal year 2023.

By Homeland Security Today
Dwight Deneal, center, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs, was part of a panel of OSBP directors Oct. 10, 2023, during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition, held at the Walter E. Washington Center in Washington, D.C. Also pictured are Arveice Washington, left, acting director of the Navy’s OSBP; and Scott Kiser, director of the Air Force’s OSBP. (Nancy Benecki/DLA)

The Defense Logistics Agency had another banner year with small businesses and is looking to continue that success in the new year, an agency official said.

DLA awarded about $18 billion in small-business contacts in fiscal year 2023, said Dwight Deneal, the director of the agency’s Office of Small Business Programs.

“That’s a record for the agency,” he said, adding that this was the 11th year the agency exceeded its small-business prime contracting goals.

Deneal was part of an OSBP directors panel Oct. 10 during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition, held at the Walter E. Washington Center in Washington, D.C.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleAccelerating Interoperability Standards for Commercial Lunar Infrastructure
Next articleAssistant Secretary for Science and Technology Visits DoD Manufacturing Institutes
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights