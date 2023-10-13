Deneal Highlights DLA’s Small-Business Success at AUSA Conference

The Defense Logistics Agency had another banner year with small businesses and is looking to continue that success in the new year, an agency official said.

DLA awarded about $18 billion in small-business contacts in fiscal year 2023, said Dwight Deneal, the director of the agency’s Office of Small Business Programs.

“That’s a record for the agency,” he said, adding that this was the 11th year the agency exceeded its small-business prime contracting goals.

Deneal was part of an OSBP directors panel Oct. 10 during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition, held at the Walter E. Washington Center in Washington, D.C.

Read more at DLA