DHS to Recompete SEVIS Operations and Maintenance Support Services Contract

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to award a contract worth up to $100 million to procure operations and maintenance services in support of its Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

According to an Acquisition Planning Forecast System notice, DHS requires design, development, test, deployment, O&M, engineering and security support for the web-based system that manages data on international students and exchange visitors.

Services will include modifying the SEVIS software system, improving performance or other attributes and conducting preventive maintenance to ensure the stability and security of the SEVIS portfolio of applications.

