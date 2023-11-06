Bain Capital to Buy Guidehouse in $5 Billion Deal

Bain Capital said it would acquire Guidehouse, a consulting firm that advises government organizations and businesses, in a deal valuing it at $5.3 billion including debt.
The firms announced the agreement on Monday. The move is the latest by private-equity firms to scoop up professional-services providers as consulting growth in certain areas slows. It is also a rare deal for an asset class that is struggling to find exits and to return capital to awaiting limited partners.
In 2018, Veritas Capital, which invests in businesses at the intersection of government and technology, acquired the U.S. public-sector consulting business of Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers for an undisclosed price and rebranded it as Guidehouse.
