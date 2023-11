CGI (NYSE: GIB) has promoted Stephanie Ackman from defense chief technology officer to vice president of its federal business, G2Xchange Health reported Monday.

Ackman became part of CGI in January 2022, upon the company’s acquisition of Array Information Technology.

She began her career as a cryptologic technician in the U.S. Navy. After more than six years, she transitioned to the Air Force as an information systems security manager.

Read the rest of the story at Gov Con Wire here.