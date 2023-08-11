74.4 F
DISA Launches OCONUS Cloud Capability

OCONUS Region for Stratus is just one element in DISA’s plan to bring OCONUS Cloud to the Department of Defense.

The Defense Information Systems Agency Hosting and Compute Center’s OCONUS Cloud aims to create a global fabric that will connect on-the-ground teams to each other, to headquarters, and to private and public cloud networks.

A beta program for OCONUS Region for Stratus is currently available at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Customers interested in participating in the beta program for OCONUS Region for Stratus may email the Hybrid Cloud Broker.

OCONUS Region for Stratus is just one element in DISA’s plan to bring OCONUS Cloud to the Department of Defense. DISA HaCC is also partnering with the DOD chief information officer and U.S. Special Operations Command to launch the Joint Operational Edge initiative.

JOE is an interconnected and integrated mesh of large form factor edge computing platforms, installed on-premises at DOD locations, that delivers commercial Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service, as well as the necessary DOD enterprise common service offerings. JOE will provide compute offerings that may be ordered under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

To learn more about OCONUS Region for Stratus, or to join the waitlist for future OCONUS Cloud capabilities, contact the Hybrid Cloud Broker.

