DISA Takes Over Premier Cyber Defense Tool from NSA

Defense Information Systems Agency and National Security Agency officials met in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, July 20, to celebrate the final transition of a critical boundary defense tool for the Department of Defense.

SHARKSEER officially transitioned from NSA on June 30, marking the beginning of a new era in cybersecurity for the DOD Information Network, as DISA assumes responsibility for the program’s operations and management.

SHARKSEER is a system of commercial, government and open-source systems that actively detects, alerts and blocks malicious, suspected or anomalous network traffic through automated and analyst-driven blocking mechanisms. The program was developed and engineered by the NSA in 2015 and was developed as an adaptive platform, capable of quickly integrating new technologies wherever SHARKSEER systems are deployed.

DISA has been an active partner in SHARKSEER since the beginning and was designated as the transition organization for the program in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

Read more at DISA