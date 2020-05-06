Critical N-95 respirators arrive at Bellevue Hospital where FEMA logistics and hospital personnel help unload the delivery on April 3, 2020. (K.C. Wilsey/FEMA)

DoD Awards $126 Million Contract to 3M, Increasing Production of N95 Masks

Statement attributed to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, Department of Defense spokesman:

“The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, has signed a $126 million contract award with 3M for the increased production of 26 million N95 medical-grade masks per month, starting in October 2020.

Spearheaded by the Department’s Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF), and funded through the CARES Act, this increased production/industrial capacity will continue to ensure a sustainable supply chain of N95 respirators and resupply the Strategic National Stockpile in response to the increased national demand caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Department remains closely partnered with FEMA and HHS, providing almost $800M in lifesaving supplies and equipment to service members and federal agencies in the nation’s whole-of-government approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

3M will design, procure, and implement necessary production facilities and equipment to expedite existing delivery schedule and increase N95 respirator production by at least 312 million annually within the next twelve months.

In efforts to meet this increased production capacity, 3M will expand its facility in Aberdeen, S.D., and also perform initial production in Wisconsin. 3M has already placed orders for raw material and two new N95 manufacturing lines.

The JATF serves as the Department’s overarching framework for acquisition support to the whole of government efforts under the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC), up to the White House Task Force led by the Vice President.”

