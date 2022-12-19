Earl Holland, Small-Business Champion and GTSC Strategic Advisor, Passes Away

Earl Holland, the founder, president and CEO of Growth Strategy Consultants, died on Friday.

Holland had been a strategic advisor for the Government Technology and Services Coalition since 2013 and was chair of GTSC’s Emerging Small Business Group. He is remembered as a huge supporter of GTSC and small businesses.

Holland had a strong background in corporate and government business development and marketing and strategic alliance development. He had in-depth knowledge of diversity and minority-preferred vendor programs in the private and public sector as well as mentor protégé programs.

Prior to starting Growth Strategy Consultants in October 2010, Holland held the position of vice president of Business Development and Strategic Programs for Synova, Inc. He positioned the company as a preferred vendor of IT staffing and Enterprise Solution and leveraged the company’s diversity status among the corporate members of the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Corporate Plus Program network. He also served as vice president of Strategic Programs and Director of Business Development for Syntel, Inc. It was in this capacity he introduced the company to the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Corporate Plus Program and orchestrated their sponsorship into the program through the Daimler/Chrysler Corporation.

Holland served as executive vice president and co-founder of BJ Concepts, Inc., a minority woman-owned management consulting firm specializing in government preferential set-aside program consulting, SDB certifications, mentor-protégé consulting, and corporate infrastructure development for small-business growth strategies. He penned several articles on strategic alliance development best practices as they relate to the future of small and mid-size business in the federal market.

Holland served as vice president of the board of directors of the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals, Washington, D.C., Chapter. He attended Howard University where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

Holland lived in Northern Virginia with his wife, Muriel.