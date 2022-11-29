Former TSA Assistant Administrator and CIO Russell Roberts Joins Unissant

Russell Roberts has joined Unissant Inc as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Russell will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s customer experience as well as serving as a SME/Advisor to customers, helping them build effective IT strategies that deliver customer value, satisfaction and mission success. As part of this role, Russ will articulate Unissant’s value proposition to customers while helping to build lasting relationships. He will work to continually innovate the experience delivered to customers to meet their evolving mission-centric needs. Russ will also participate in developing an inclusive strategic plan and strategy by collaborating with other leadership team members.

Prior to joining Unissant, Russ served as Chief Information Officer at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for over five years. In this role, Russ was responsible for defining and implementing state-of-the-art information technology services, and managing TSA’s IT governance, information security, and project management processes to ensure the successful deployment of IT services across TSA that met the agency’s counterterrorism mission. Russ began his career with TSA in February 2004 and has over 32 years of experience as a supervisor and leader. Previous TSA assignments include Executive Director for Mission Essential Services in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, General Manager for Security Threat Assessment Operations in the Office of Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service, and in various leadership assignments overseeing TSA’s criminal and terrorism vetting program portfolio. Russ has served as the Source Selection Authority (SSA) on numerous medium and large-scale government IT procurement actions.

Russ served as an officer in the United States Air Force. He was a senior management consultant supporting the Department of Defense and U.S. government clients working in the national security arena. Russ holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University.

We are very excited to have Russell join the team,” says Manish Malhotra, Chairman and CEO of Unissant. “His Chief Information Officer (CIO) experience at TSA puts him in a unique position to understand our customers’ needs and perspectives and help us work with them to achieve their mission goals.”

Unissant is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Unissant