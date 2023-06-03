GSA Launches Podcast

GSA launched the first episode of its first agency-wide podcast. GSA Does That!? provides a platform to share the latest news and insights, and discuss the impactful – and sometimes surprising – efforts that help GSA and government deliver for the American people.

The podcast will feature guests including GSA leaders and experts in federal real estate, acquisitions, and technology, as well as an array of GSA partners, customers, and others who work with the agency to help government work better.

“Through this podcast we’re amplifying the most interesting, timely and important discussions about how we and our federal customers are providing real value to taxpayers and delivering for the American public,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “Whether you’re a policy wonk or just someone who likes to know more about how government delivers, you’ll fit right in as part of this listener community.”

In the first episode, the podcast’s host (Rob Trubia) talks with Administrator Carnahan and the executive director of the Presidential Innovation Fellows program, Rebeca Lamadrid. The three highlight how the “PIF” program is bringing dozens of experienced tech leaders into government each year to help agencies harness technology and meet their ambitious goals.

“Our fellows are helping agencies leapfrog into the future, and most of them are sticking around after their fellowships to eventually serve in key roles like U.S. Chief Data Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs,” Lamadrid says. “With the application season open now for applicants for a new cohort, there couldn’t be a better time to have this conversation.”

Future episodes (about every two weeks) will feature topics like the importance of making it easier for small businesses to work with government, the transition of the federal fleet to zero-emissions vehicles, the importance of community engagement for agencies like GSA that have a big nationwide footprint, and more.

Episodes are available across podcasting platforms as well as GSA.gov/podcast, where bonus content will be posted.

Read more at GSA