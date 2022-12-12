IBM to Acquire Octo

IBM has announced an agreement to acquire Octo, a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. IBM’s acquisition of Octo establishes one of the largest digital transformation partners to the federal government. Upon the close of the acquisition, Octo’s approximately 1,500 employees will join IBM Consulting’s U.S. public and federal market organization.

Octo will be IBM’s eighth acquisition of 2022. Since Arvind Krishna became CEO of IBM in April 2020, IBM has acquired more than 25 companies, bolstering its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Today’s news builds on prior IBM Consulting acquisitions, including Dialexa, Neudesic, and Taos.

The acquisition of Reston, Va.-based Octo will complement IBM’s existing IT modernization and digital transformation portfolio, enhancing its ability to support federal agencies with a flexible, modern approach to digital transformation and growing IBM Consulting’s public and federal market organization to 4,200 highly-skilled employees. With a proven track record of enabling rapid IT modernization and seamless citizen engagement, Octo also brings deep federal mission experience, as well as certifications in the technologies most used across the federal government.

“Governments require agility and resiliency to meet the evolving needs of citizens directly and in real time,” said John Granger, Senior Vice President of IBM Consulting. “The combination of Octo’s highly qualified and respected team with IBM’s consulting expertise, technical capabilities and strategic partner ecosystem will enable federal clients to transform faster and better serve citizens.”

Building on a shared commitment to co-creation, oLabs, Octo’s 14,000 square foot innovation center with in-house computing capability, expands IBM’s ability to work collaboratively with federal agencies to rapidly prototype emerging technology solutions – enabling greater impact for federal agencies and the people they serve.

“Octo was founded on the belief that digital transformation could be delivered at scale to modernize the federal government’s approach to today’s most pressing challenges – from public healthcare to national security, to defense and intelligence,” said Mehul Sanghani, Chief Executive Officer of Octo. “Today, we are excited to join forces with IBM to continue to deliver these digital transformation capabilities with greater reach and scale.”

IBM’s acquisition of Octo from Arlington Capital Partners is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Octo is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market. IBM is a GTSC mentor partner.

Read more at Octo