InfraGard National and NEC to Fight Human Trafficking

NEC National Security Systems, a provider of biometric identity and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for federal government agencies in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security, has recommitted to InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) as a 2023 Diamond Sponsor. The sponsorship, which began in January 2022, is dedicated to fighting human trafficking and protecting critical infrastructure and the American people.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with InfraGard National Members Alliance and support their efforts to eradicate human trafficking, promote awareness and prevention, and strengthen community resilience,” said Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, President of NEC National Security Systems and Chair Emeritus of InfraGard National Members Alliance. “As a leader in national security, we understand the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing this heinous global crime.”

Human trafficking continues to be a major issue globally, with more than 1,675 pending FBI cases as of January 2023. It is one of the world’s most profitable criminal enterprises, second only to the illicit drug trade. In the fight against this crime, NEC NSS and InfraGard National Members Alliance have come together to raise awareness, share information, and develop innovative programs to prevent human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a prolific national issue, and we are grateful for NEC National Security Systems’ continued leadership, commitment, and generosity in supporting this cause,” said Doug Farber, President, InfraGard National Members Alliance. “Through education and outreach, we are working together to end this form of modern-day slavery, protect the most vulnerable, and create safer, more empowered communities.”

“NEC NSS and InfraGard National Members Alliance are bringing together top experts from diverse backgrounds in law enforcement, and the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions in combating human trafficking,” said Keith Terreri, Executive Vice President of NEC and NEC NSS Board Member. “Collaboration is essential to creating a safer world and a brighter future where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”