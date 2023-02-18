IRS to Host Small Business Outreach – BEP IT ESPM Division Vendor Outreach Session

The Internal Revenue Service, Small Business & Reporting Team, will be hosting a VIRTUAL Program Manager/Contracting Officer (PM/CO) Vendor Outreach Session (VOS) for the Information Technology Division of the Bureau of Engraving & Printing (BEP), Enterprise Strategic Planning and Management Division (ESPMD) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This VOS event is open to all SMALL BUSINESS CONCERNS offering Information Technology services and supplies. Small Disadvantaged Businesses, as well as small business concerns that are also prime contract holders of a Government-Wide Contract Vehicle (GWAC) are encouraged to attend. Small Businesses will have an opportunity to present their capabilities to Program Office personnel within the BEP IT ESPM Division; Contracting Officers within the BEP IT Office of Procurement; and the IRS Small Business Program Office. The VOS’s are pre-arranged 15-minute appointments with Contracting Officers and Program Managers, jointly, from Information Technology components within the BEP, ESPM Division. ESPM’s mission is to provide strategic planning and program management support to improve IT governance; provide acquisition support for the applications development staff; and direct, manage and oversee the IT architectural framework for the Bureau. These sessions provide the small business community an opportunity to discuss their capabilities directly with Program Offices and Contracting Officers. There is no cost to participate. There are only 12 appointments available for this VOS.

Small Business Event – BEP-IT Vendor Outreach Session

For each appointment, vendors will have 15 minutes to present an overview of their company capabilities via screen sharing in Microsoft Teams. That 15 minutes should allow for the presentation, and Q&A with the government representatives. Vendors will be given a 2-minute notice as you approach the 15-minute time limit, then a final notification that the appointment time is over. We recommend vendors join the meeting at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

Registration opens on Friday, February 17, 2023 and closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. To schedule an appointment, please follow the instructions below (NOTE: APPOINTMENTS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED VIA THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY AS THERE ARE ONLY 12 APPOINTMENTS THAT WILL FILL UP QUICKLY. APPOINTMENTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE AND WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED BEGINNING AT THE DATE/TIME INDICATED. EMAILS REQUESTING A VOS APPOINTMENT WILL NOT BE ACKNOWLEDGED.

1. Go to https://sbecs.treas.gov and register your firm to do business with the Department of the Treasury (if you have not already done so). Please read “New to SB-eCS?” before you begin.

2. After registering your firm, log into SB-eCS using your login and password and select “Schedule Vendor Outreach Sessions.”

3. Scroll to the upcoming BEP IT ESPM Div. Vendor Outreach Session then select REGISTRATION and 1 desired appointment time. If you encounter any technical problems with the website, please send an email to Melissa.Jenkins@treasury.gov.

SPECIAL NOTE: Once all appointments are confirmed, you will receive a meeting invite from the IRS with the Microsoft Teams Join the Meeting link and a request to provide your 1-2 page Capability Briefing.

Submit questions about this event to Procurement.SBRO@irs.gov.

