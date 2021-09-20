76.7 F
Leidos Awarded $65 Million IRS Systems Support Contract

The scope of this contract work includes assisting the IRS’s four service centers by providing software engineering support, testing and quality assurance.

By Homeland Security Today

Leidos was recently awarded the Paper and Remittance Processing Support (PRPS) III prime contract by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through this contract Leidos will support two IRS systems to streamline the processing of paper tax filings, information returns and remittances. The single-award, firm fixed-price task order holds an approximate value of $65 million.

“We are proud to support the IRS while providing low-risk solutions to help secure taxpayer information,” said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos. “Through this contract Leidos will optimize these critical systems and support their journey to greater efficiencies for the American taxpayer. We look forward to expanding our support for this essential service.”

The scope of this contract work includes assisting the IRS’s four service centers by providing software engineering support, testing and quality assurance and both mission operation and maintenance services. This also includes reinforcing the underlying hardware and software of two systems – the Integrated Submission and Remittance Processing System (ISRP) and the Service Center Recognition Image Processing System (SCRIPS). Both systems convert paper tax filings and information returns to electronic formats. They also process paper checks for tax remittances. ISRP and SCRIPS must operate without interruption to accurately digitize taxpayer-submitted data.

Leidos has supported the annual filing season for the last decade and dozens of legislative changes, including revised 1040 forms, Affordable Care Act information returns, Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act changes and others.

