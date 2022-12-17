35.6 F
Leidos to Upgrade TSA Checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Leidos has been selected by New-South Synergy to upgrade U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The upgrades are part of a larger initiative to expand and enhance the airport’s security checkpoints by leveraging the latest technologies, while also improving the passenger experience.

The upgrade will update security lanes at the Domestic Terminal Main Security Checkpoint with Leidos’ Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT). These upgrades include replacing the existing Pro:Vision® 1 scanners with 10 new Pro:Vision® 2 systems. Some of the benefits include a compact design and footprint, and continued safe millimeter wave technology.

Leidos’ AIT technology was selected under TSA’s Capabilities Acceptance Process (CAP). This is designed to ensure that transportation security equipment  and related services meet the highest standards for quality and effectiveness. The Pro:Vision® 2 scanners are now on the Acceptable Capabilities List (ACL) and available for use within TSA operations.  

