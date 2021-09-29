Nina Ferraro Named DHS Deputy Chief Procurement Officer

Nina Ferraro has been selected to permanently fill the role of deputy chief procurement officer at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Nina is no stranger to this position and served as the Acting Deputy Chief Procurement Officer for several years before I joined DHS,” Chief Procurement Officer Paul Courtney said today in a message to industry groups. “Nina values our transparent dialogues on important matters and understands the critical role industry plays in enabling the DHS mission. We remain committed to ensuring timely and quality communications with you continue.”

Ferraro has been serving as senior advisor to the chief procurement officer since July 2019, and served for two years before that as acting deputy chief procurement officer. From 2016 to 2017 she was executive director of strategic programs in the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer.

Previously, Ferraro spent nearly three years as a senior procurement executive at the Office of Personnel Management and was director of the Federal Protective Service Acquisitions Division for eight years.

Courtney, who had served as deputy chief procurement officer since June 2019, was named the new DHS chief procurement officer last month.

Before joining DHS, Courtney led contracting activity as a section chief at the Justice Department from 2013 to 2019.