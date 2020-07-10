OMNIQ’s Artificial Intelligence-Based Quest Shield Solution Selected by the Talmudical Academy of Baltimore

OMNIQ, Inc. announces that it has been selected to deploy its Quest Shield™ campus safety solution at the Talmudical Academy of Baltimore in Maryland.

The Quest Shield™ security package uses the Company’s AI-based SeeCube™ technology platform, a ground-breaking cloud-based/on-premise security solution for Safe Campus/School applications. The platform provides unique AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time vehicle data, enabling the Quest Shield™ to identify and record images of approaching vehicles including color, make and license plate information. The license plate is then compared against the school’s internal watch list to provide immediate notifications of unauthorized vehicles to security and administrative personnel. In addition to providing a vehicle identification and recognition solution to the Talmudical Academy, the Quest Shield™ comprehensive security platform addresses other security concerns including controlling access to the buildings and visitor management as well as the ability to pre-register guests for school activities.

Additionally, as part of COVID-19 mitigation, parents in Maryland will be asked to take and record their child’s temperature each day before they leave for school. Quest Shield™ will automate this process, by providing parents an online form where they may record the temperature. All Talmud Academy students will be equipped with an ID tag that will have a QR code that can be read with a barcode scanner. As students enter campus, faculty equipped with Quest handheld scanners will read the barcode to confirm that the student’s temperature has been taken that day; if the form has not been filled in, faculty will check temperatures before allowing students inside.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, commented: “It is our privilege to work with the Talmudical Academy to provide our solution to enhance safety at their Baltimore campus. Quest Shield™ is an extension of the homeland security solution we designed for the Israeli authorities to fight terrorism and save lives.”

Rabbi Yaacov Cohen, Executive Director, Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, commented: “Concern about campus safety and the safety of our students and faculty drove the Talmudical Academy to seek ways to implement new strategies aimed at preventing crimes and violence that may be committed on the school grounds. The unfortunate reality today is that situations we could never imagine just a few years ago are happening now with increasing regularity. Most security systems that are currently being deployed on other campuses are good at recording events subsequent to crimes being committed. With Quest Shield™, we have an opportunity to alert personnel and Law Enforcement ahead of any sign of violence.”

Mr. Lustgarten added: “The Quest Shield™ has been tailored to provide a proactive solution to improve security and safety in schools and on campuses as well as community centers and places of worship in the U.S. that have unfortunately become a target for ruthless attacks. We’re pleased to work with a forward-thinking organization like the Talmudical Academy, it is gratifying that the Academy selected the Quest Shield™ platform to strengthen its security precautions.”

“Additionally, many schools and communities are expressing concern around children returning to school in the fall due to COVID-19. With that in mind, Talmudical Academy will also employ the Quest Shield™ to provide an automated screening process to confirm that students have had their temperatures checked, per Maryland regulation, upon their arrival on campus and prior to them entering the school facilities.”

Mr. Lustgarten concluded, “We are proud to be able to improve student safety in the U.S., as well as in other vulnerable communities. Quest Shield™ has previously been implemented by a pre-K through Grade 12 school in Florida and at a Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City. We look forward to working closely with the Academy and other institutions to promote the health and safety of students, faculty and support personnel.”

