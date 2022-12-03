Parsons to Provide Intelligence Systems Services to U.S. Army

Parsons Corporation has announced that the U.S. Army Operations and Intelligence Division of the C5ISR Center has selected the company to provide Intelligence Development Enabled Awareness (IDEA) research, development, integration, enhancement, transition, deployment, and sustainment of designated intelligence software systems. The $49 million Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) task order award includes a three-year period of performance and is new work for Parsons.

Parsons’ will leverage its new PALADIN Lab, located at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to deliver rapid prototyping methods to improve, exploit and modernize army concepts of operations in multi-domain operations and the Joint All Domain Operations environment to support technology experimentation and integration activities. These collective efforts are designed to promote capability integration across enterprise systems and infrastructure to support joint architectures, and data and interface standards.

This task order is part of the broader RS3 contract, a $37 billion ceiling-value master IDIQ contract vehicle providing services to support the spectrum of C5ISR mission areas to a diverse group of defense organizations throughout the world.

