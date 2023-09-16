Public Affairs Veteran Brian Hale Joins Booz Allen

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Brian Hale has joined the firm as vice president of public relations. Hale brings more than 25 years of experience working as a strategic communications leader across federal law enforcement, national intelligence agencies, and the private sector.

As a seasoned advisor on topics including strategic communications, issues management, media relations, cybersecurity, and public affairs, Hale will help Booz Allen further enhance its industry leadership and respected reputation among key stakeholders, positioning the company for success as it accelerates into its VoLT (Velocity, Leadership, Technology) strategy. He was most recently a managing director for cybersecurity at FTI Consulting, providing strategic counsel and crisis response communications for corporate clients.

“In a dynamic and fast-paced environment, Booz Allen continues to build for the future,” said Nancy Laben, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s corporate affairs department. “Brian’s extensive experience communicating across public and private sectors will be a tremendous asset as we further strengthen the company’s market position and engage with our most important audiences on critical issues at the intersection of mission and technology.”

Prior to FTI, Hale served as assistant director in the FBI Office of Public Affairs, where he provided counsel for FBI leadership on strategic matters and directed the global communications response for high-stakes national security issues. Earlier in his career, he led public affairs teams for the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Hale began his career as a field and associate producer for the ABC News programs “20/20” and “Primetime,” where his work was nominated for multiple News Emmys and a Peabody Award.

“Building on more than a century of success, Booz Allen is at an exciting moment as the company looks to the future with vision, innovation, and purpose,” said Hale. “I am looking forward to working with leaders across the business to help drive the company’s next era.”

Hale holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Kentucky.

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

