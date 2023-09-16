Unissant Welcomes Craig Janus as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

Unissant has announced that Craig Janus has been appointed to the new role of Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer. Janus will oversee all corporate strategy, development and growth initiatives to further strengthen and expand Unissant’s footprint in the federal healthcare and national security markets.

“We are excited to welcome Craig as a senior member of the leadership team here at Unissant,” stated Manish Malhotra, CEO of Unissant. “As a seasoned business leader, Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success with mid-market government contracting businesses. This will be instrumental in helping Unissant achieve its next stage of long-term growth and profitability, while continuing to deliver innovative solutions and value to our clients.”

“Unissant is at an exciting time in its evolution,” Janus added. “The company is well prepared for expansive, profitable growth in our addressable markets. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Prior to joining Unissant, Janus worked with industry, helping mid-size businesses develop meaningful and actionable growth plans focused on achieving organizational potential, financial goals, technical excellence, and market diversification. Janus’ experience also includes demonstrated skills in turnaround, strategic evolution, M&A, go-to-market realignment, client engagement, and financial performance. Janus has held senior roles at notable companies such as TAG, Xator, URS, Noblis, and SAIC. His dedication to client satisfaction, technical excellence, and robust growth strategies has consistently led to increased enterprise value and successful exits for businesses under his leadership.

Janus holds a MS in Information and Telecommunications Systems from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in Business from Washington Adventist University and served as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University for over 15 years. He has been a long-time supporter and volunteer for the Special Olympics and is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Unissant is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Unissant