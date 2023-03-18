Schiphol and Pangiam Join Forces to Bring AI to Carry-On Baggage Screening

Royal Schiphol Group, operator of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, is starting a collaboration with security technology company Pangiam to develop a new way to screen hand baggage quickly and safely.

The new technology, powered by artificial intelligence, could eventually help enable travelers to go through security checks faster, without compromising on safety.

The aim of the collaboration is to explore how Pangiam’s new technology can improve and speed up hand baggage screening at Schiphol and other airports. The technology uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to analyze images of hand baggage and identify prohibited items and other security risks. In the future, the technology could support employees and speed up the process for travelers.

Schiphol is the first major European airport to support Project DARTMOUTH, a collaboration between Pangiam and Google. Schiphol is testing the new technology in practice and on a small scale in order for the system to be developed further. The technology can be applied to existing hardware and equipment, such as Schiphol’s CT scans. It can also be used in combination with other software. If the technology meets all requirements and European regulations, and the trial period is successful, it will be implemented at scale.

The collaboration between Pangiam and Schiphol is part of a wider program to accelerate the innovation and development of promising in-house and partner technology solutions.

