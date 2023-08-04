T-Rex Acquires Cyber Cloud Technologies

T-Rex Solutions has announced its acquisition of Cyber Cloud Technologies, an Information Technology services firm that provides a suite of enterprise IT services to the federal government, including cybersecurity and cloud services. Cyber Cloud Technologies has served the national security market for 15 years.

Acquiring Cyber Cloud Technologies expands T-Rex’s service offerings within the national security business area, where the company continues to provide agile, innovative IT solutions. The acquisition will also enhance T-Rex’s footprint within the Intelligence Community and provide increased career growth opportunities for cleared employees.

“In direct alignment with our strategy, this acquisition will accelerate growth in support of the most critical mission: our nation’s security,” said Seth Moore, T-Rex CEO. “With the combination of Cyber Cloud Technologies’ exceptional performance in the Intelligence Community and T-Rex’s advanced cybersecurity and cloud adoption services, we will be better equipped to enable our customers’ mission success and protect our nation’s critical systems.”

“Cyber Cloud Technologies and T-Rex have a similar company culture and dedication to mission that sets this collaboration up for success,” said Frank ‘Kip’ Kippenbrock, Cyber Cloud Technologies CEO. “Our shared dedication to national security through developing innovative solutions while maintaining a focus on developing our workforce will allow us to further deliver top-tier IT services and solutions to our federal government.”

T-Rex is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

