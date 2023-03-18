T-Rex Names Leslie Hubbard-Darr as EVP of National Security

T-Rex has named Leslie Hubbard-Darr as the company’s Executive Vice President of National Security.

“Since joining T-Rex in 2022, Leslie has played a key role in advancing T-Rex’s growth,” said Seth More, T-Rex Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “She has proven success running large programs and her own business, I could not think of a better candidate to lead our efforts in the National Security sector.”

Hubbard-Darr is an industry-leading technology services professional with a track record for growing small, mid-tier and large firms. She brings over 30 years of corporate strategy, leadership development, and program management experience, building and leading both commercial and federal services business units. At T-Rex, she will be responsible for leading the National Security team, and will continue to focus on growth within the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other national security organizations within the federal government.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help T-Rex continue to provide exceptional support to our clients while expanding our footprint in the national security market,” said Ms. Hubbard-Darr. “T-Rex’s capabilities are impressive and innovative. We are poised and ready to deliver those capabilities across the national security sector.”

T-Rex is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

