46.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

TeamingPro Teams with SAIC to Serve as a Small Business Network Acceleration Technology Partner

TeamingPro was founded to help increase the number of small businesses participating in the federal market with technology solutions.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

TeamingPro announced that it has teamed with Science Applications International Corp. to help SAIC accelerate growth within its small business network. TeamingPro is a technology platform designed to help companies within the government services market connect, partner, and grow.

“Strong small business partnerships with both suppliers and subcontractors are critical to serving SAIC’s customers in the federal marketplace,” said Rita Brooks, Small Business Program Director at SAIC. “We are proud of our longstanding commitment to partnering with small businesses in the government services space and look forward to working with TeamingPro to continue to strengthen and grow our small business network.”

Small businesses play an essential role in the federal contracting ecosystem, strengthening the supply chain and supporting dynamic customer requirements across the government. TeamingPro was founded to help increase the number of small businesses participating in the federal market with technology solutions that simplify and improve how established firms identify and partner with sub-contractors.

“When a small business new to the government services market can work with a large and dynamic business like SAIC, they have a trusted partner to help navigate the complex hurdles that success within the federal market requires,” said Tim Hagerty, president and CEO, TeamingPro. “TeamingPro is helping more small business owners connect with firms like SAIC that offer robust small business mentorship programs to help diversify and increase the number of small businesses serving government customers.”

TeamingPro’s platform helps federal contractors discover and connect with the right companies serving the federal market. With a built-in CRM, TeamingPro is designed to simplify and improve the tracking, organization, and growth of profitable teaming relationships. The user-friendly, subscription-based service delivers simple search functionality to help companies quickly vet potential teaming partners using both public and private data. Standardized outreach and tracking tools powered by automation help reduce the time and expense required to grow a company’s partner network. Quick reporting tools help prime contractors better report on small business relationships.

SAIC’s Small Business Program, led by Rita Brooks, is dedicated to identifying and partnering with a variety of diverse businesses across the country, including small disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, historically underutilized business zone (HUBZone) firms and historically black colleges and universities (HBCU)/minority serving institutions (MSI).

Previous articleDutch National Faces Charges for Participation in Terror Financing Ring
Next articleFormer DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Cyber Mark Weatherford Named to SynSaber Board
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.