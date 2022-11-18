The Chertoff Group Approved for Renewed SAFETY Act Designation by DHS

The Chertoff Group’s Security Risk Management Consulting Methodology has been approved for renewed SAFETY Act designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The proprietary methodology was developed to enable organizations to assess, mitigate and monitor physical and cyber security risks to their operations. The service helps clients assess current security measures against relevant threat scenarios, and then build out and validate that a security program effectively defends against these threats. The methodology is flexible and modular, so it can be applied to address risks specific to an organization’s unique operating environment.

The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act was enacted by Congress in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to mitigate risk and limit liability for corporations, so they would continue to invest in security capabilities without the fear of being sued for third-party liability, in the case of another terror attack.

“In today’s volatile security environment, it is more important than ever to validate that security controls are effective in defending against likely threats. We are one of the few consultancies to achieve SAFETY Act designation, which is a testament to our commitment to risk-based security. Designation means our approach to risk management is validated to a high standard,” said Michael Chertoff, co-founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group. “Clients can trust our scalable and flexible approach as they navigate security risk management.”

To obtain SAFETY Act approval, The Chertoff Group had to prove that its methodology demonstrated substantial utility and effectiveness, as well as availability for immediate deployment, among other factors.

