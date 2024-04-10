In a historic moment for the technology industry, Women in Technology (WIT) has announced that Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), will be honored with the organization’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolade, which celebrates women who have made significant impacts in the technology sector and championed the advancement of women’s careers, will be presented to Townes-Whitley at the 25th Annual Leadership Awards Gala. The event is set to take place on May 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia.

Expressing her gratitude, Townes-Whitley remarked, “I am deeply grateful to Women in Technology for acknowledging the impact and contributions of women in the technology industry. This award serves as a reminder that our achievements are not just individual milestones but also significant milestones for women in the field. Together, we have shattered glass ceilings, overcome barriers, and demonstrated that gender should never limit one’s potential.”

With a stellar career that positions her at the helm of SAIC—a powerhouse with annual revenues of $7.4 billion and a workforce of approximately 24,000 employees—Townes-Whitley’s leadership extends beyond her executive role. Her illustrious career path includes serving as president of U.S. regulated industries at Microsoft and CGI Federal. Moreover, she has made significant contributions to various boards, including the Nasdaq, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Partnership for Public Service, and the Princeton Faith & Work Initiative. Notably, Townes-Whitley also held the position of WIT president during 2009-2010, further solidifying her commitment to advancing women in technology.

Julie Murphy, the current president of WIT, lauded Townes-Whitley’s selection for the award, stating, “Toni is the epitome of what our Lifetime Achievement Award represents. She’s not only a powerhouse in global business leadership, but a catalyst for inspiration through her philanthropy, mentorship, and servant leadership. Her dedication and passion to advancing women in the technology industry, as well as her proven track record in cultivating diverse and inclusive teams, are unmatched.”

Townes-Whitley’s influence reaches beyond the corporate and technological realms into philanthropy and charity work. She has played pivotal leadership roles in organizations such as the Women’s Center of Northern Virginia and the U.S. Peace Corps, further demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in the community and the world.

As Townes-Whitley prepares to receive this landmark award, her career serves as a beacon of inspiration, not only for women in technology but for all aspiring leaders who seek to make a lasting impact in their industries. Her achievements underscore the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in creating a more equitable and innovative technological landscape.