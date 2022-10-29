50.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 31, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

TSA Awards Hazmat Contract to Leidos

By Homeland Security Today

Leidos has been awarded a follow-on prime contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to continue providing hazardous materials (Hazmat) management and disposal services at more than 430 federalized airports.

The single-award, firm fixed-price contract holds an approximate value of $55 million. It includes a nine-month base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will be performed in airports across the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and all U.S. territories.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide regulatory support to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations associated with the onsite management, transportation, and disposition of hazardous materials and waste. This includes compliance assistance visits of airport operations, development of standard operating procedures, due diligence audits of treatment, storage and disposal facilities, management and operation of the Leidos-developed online documentation and recordkeeping system (HazOUT®), emergency and spill response support, and the development and execution of training programs.

Read more at Leidos

Previous articleDignari Reports on Identity and Biometrics Developments from Government and Industry
Next articleSeattle and New York Announce Airport Funding
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals