TSA Awards Peraton $342.7 Million IT Support Contract

Peraton has been selected by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to operate, maintain, and improve TSA’s IT equipment, services, and processes. The IMPACT (Information Technology Management, Performance Analysis, and Collaborative Technologies) II contract is worth up to $342.7 million over five years.

Peraton will deliver IT support services for the entire TSA community, including approximately 85,000 federal employees, contractors, and support personnel at various sites, as well as industry stakeholders accessing TSA systems at multiple locations across the United States and at select international locations.

The contract was issued to Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC., a Peraton subsidiary.

