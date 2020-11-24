U.S. Coast Guard Selects Ixlayer to Provide COVID-19 Testing Platform

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has selected ixlayer to provide COVID-19 testing to their service members and help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. Founded with a vision to make lab testing more accessible, ixlayer quickly adapted its platform in early 2020 to fill the need for rapidly scaled clinical testing of COVID-19. The platform allows health systems, university groups, and organizations to connect quickly with labs that deliver testing.

The USCG utilizes ixlayer’s platform, which integrates multiple labs running testing simultaneously while providing clinical oversight and robust data analytics, to ensure cases are tracked and managed across thousands of service members. ixlayer supports more than 116 separate organizations within the USCG, ensuring that clinical staff within each unit is able to monitor the health of its servicemen and servicewomen independently of the broader program.

“We’re honored to be selected by the U.S. Coast Guard, arming them with a COVID-19 testing infrastructure that is critical to keeping its units safe while they continue to defend the homeland,” said ixlayer Head of Corporate Strategy, Alecia Pritchett. “The ixlayer cloud has been upgraded to DOD (Department of Defense) DoD CC SRG IL5 GovCloud to ensure security and integrity of service members privacy and health data.”

