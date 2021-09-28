U.S. Healthcare and Government Institutions Launch Cyber-Response Infrastructure for Emergency Alerts

Social unrest, cyber-attacks, violent active shooters, and health pandemics have all motivated leaders in the U.S. to become more prepared.

Tahoe Forest Health System in California recently made the decision to launch new cyber-response infrastructure that sets up advanced web-based architecture that instantly alerts citizen and employees cell phones during unexpected disasters and events. This cyber-technology incorporates text alerting with website interception to make sure healthcare operations exist even when primary systems and operations fail. The recent fires in California are an additional motivation to setting up alternate communication systems that can enable remote operations instantly. When primary hospital computers, buildings, or personnel are disrupted at usual locations by fires or cyber-attacks the activation of a cyber-command center is needed to coordinate staff and the public immediately. It seems local cell phones are excellent tools of operation when primary computers fail or are disrupted.

Though employees and leaders at hospitals across the U.S. are prepared to use this technology it is changing other North American institutions response in a much riskier world. Even U.S. Native American tribes are presently setting up this advanced innovation to remotely assist the protection of tribal government should natural disasters, violent events, or criminal computer attacks occur. Over the past several years tribal institutions including the Navajo Nation of Arizona, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, and The Catawba Tribe of South Carolina have determined this type of technology will be very important during future events to protect their people and their institutions.

The resurgence of the Delta Variant has led many leaders to expect long term impacts from many unplanned threats. American dependency on cell phones and websites is changing decision making and motivating many leaders to establish web-based cyber-operation centers. The substitution of traditional coordination response methods with remote cyber-based and command coordination is now being seen more effective when disruptions in personnel, communications, or facilities occur.

Hal Hayball, emergency response coordinator of the Shoshone- Bannock Tribe, recently began serving as a reference for FastCommand’s newest cyber-command infrastructure service. “Planning for worst case scenarios, is now required to fully protect for the future. Our tribe purchased FastCommand and has established a strong relationship with their support team. Protecting our tribal people and our tribal institutions must be assured.”

FastCommand has developed website interception technology that assures government, healthcare, business and college websites stay online during international and criminal attacks. FastCommand assures alternate communication tools prolong city operations during unexpected events. City Clerks can now undertake use of these technologies as needed.

