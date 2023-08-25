U.S. Small Business Administration to Host 10th Annual National Veterans Small Business Week Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it will celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) for the tenth consecutive year. The week-long event will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2023, and includes in-person and virtual events highlighting the nation’s nearly two million Veteran-owned small businesses.

“This year marks our tenth celebration of National Veterans Small Business Week, but America’s veteran entrepreneurs have made a difference for our communities and nation’s economy for decades,” said Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Supporting veterans is a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, and this week is an important opportunity for the SBA to connect them with the resources we offer to help them start and grow their own successful businesses.”

Throughout the week, SBA, resource partners, and local organizations across the country highlight various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey for veteran and military spouse small business owners. Topics include transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and access to capital resources. Events are currently being added to the event list on sba.gov/nvsbw.

The SBA has a long history of supporting veterans and their families and has focused on improvements for the veteran small business community in the past year. In January, the SBA launched its Veteran Small Business Certification program to help veterans certify their businesses to compete in the federal marketplace. In June, the SBA modernized its loan program, an active approach to improve and expand capital for small businesses, especially Veteran-owned small businesses. Most recently, the SBA launched its new business training program, Military Spouse Pathway to Business, to further support military spouses on their entrepreneurial journey.

NVSBW is hosted by the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development and first began in 2013.

Read more at SBA