USCG Notifies Contractors of Invoice Payment Delays

By Homeland Security Today
The USCG Finance Center will be unable to release payments from September 26, 2023 – October 14, 2023, while the financial management system is offline for the annual fiscal year closeout period.

Throughout this period, contractors should continue to comply with the invoice instructions defined in their award. Submission of duplicate invoices will result in even longer payment delays.

The USCG will surge resources when the system becomes available in October to process past due invoices as quickly as possible.

The USCG Finance Center anticipates returning to normal operations by early November.

