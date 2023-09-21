64.8 F
USCIS to Hold Industry Day on Fast Agile Lifecycle for Continuous Verification, Operations, and NextGen (FALCON) Project

This event is open to large, small and socio-economic businesses with a GSA MAS 54151S – Information Technology Professional Services contract.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Immigration Records and Identity Services (IRIS), Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Office of Contracting (OCON) will be hosting an Industry Day to discuss and receive feedback on the upcoming Fast Agile Lifecycle for Continuous Verification, Operations, and NextGen (FALCON) project.

FALCON will consist of teams to provide development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) services to support the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Information Technology (IT) software development delivery services primarily for VIS (Verification Information System). The teams will be performing Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) activities and standardizing complex, large-scale, Internet-facing web applications, and IT systems in an AWS cloud environment using forward-thinking, modern, open-source technologies and managed cloud services with heavy customer engagement.

This event is open to large, small and socio-economic businesses with a GSA MAS 54151S – Information Technology Professional Services contract, who are registered in System for Award Management (SAM.gov) for the NAICS field 541512 Computer Systems Design Services.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at USCIS Headquarters Camp Springs, Md.

For those who wish to attend in person, registration is mandatory.
Please complete the attached form and email your request to: [email protected] no later than September 22, 2023, by 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who wish to attend online, registration is not required. Please use the link below on the day of the event. There will be an opportunity to post questions in the online environment: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MjUwMDM2NTItMWNlYy00MTViLWEyODctNjMwMGY5MjBiNzZl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%225e41ee74-0d2d-4a72-8975-998ce83205eb%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%2213969971-b756-4a53-92b0-4dac3897789b%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

