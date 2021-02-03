IntelliBridge Acquires Alethix

IntelliBridge Inc has announced the acquisition of Alethix LLC, which will strengthen IntelliBridge’s technology portfolio with advanced DevSecOps and cloud solutions, as well as expand its footprint across homeland security, federal-civilian, and defense agencies. IntelliBridge is backed by Enlightenment Capital.

Founded in 2012, Alethix solves complex technology challenges around data-in-transit, enterprise systems interoperability, and data processing at scale for national security, defense and civilian agencies. Alethix already lists DHS, USDA, NOAA, Census, and DOD as customers.

Cass Panciocco, IntelliBridge President and CEO, said the acquisition will allow the company to bring agile, repeatable, and scalable solutions to both current and prospective customers.

Investment bank KippsDeSanto acted as the financial advisor to Alethix for this acquisition.

