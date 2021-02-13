IRS Selects Nancy Sieger as CIO

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that Nancy Sieger has been selected as the Chief Information Officer. She has served as acting CIO since June 2019.

“Nancy has done an exemplary job as Acting CIO supporting delivery of two rounds of Economic Interest Payments totaling more than $420 billion along with individual tax refunds of more than $320 billion during the pandemic,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “She is a remarkable person, enjoys tremendous support from our entire IT team and throughout the IRS. She excelled from every perspective during a very challenging time for our organization and we are extremely pleased that Nancy has agreed to continue leading the IT organization.”

Sieger is responsible for all aspects of IT systems that operate the nation’s tax infrastructure. She oversees the 7,000-person IT organization that maintains hundreds of systems and supports the processing of millions of tax returns annually.

Sieger previously served as the Deputy CIO for Filing Season and Tax Reform. In that capacity, she provided leadership for executing all technology changes needed to deliver the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in addition to ensuring IT delivered a seamless annual tax filing season and integrated software and operational solutions that aligned with modernization goals. She also previously served as the Acting Deputy CIO for Operations and the Associate CIO for Applications Development.

A graduate of the IRS 2004 Executive Development class, Nancy has a strong business background. Prior to joining the IT organization, she served in several headquarters and field positions in both Wage and Investment and Small Business/Self Employed Operating Divisions.

Throughout her career, Sieger has been committed to the principles of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity. She served as chair of the IT Diversity and EEO Advisory Committee and actively mentors employees at all levels.

Sieger is the recipient of Fed Scoop 50 awards for exemplary Federal Leadership, a Gears of Government President’s Award, and was honored with a Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service.

Sieger is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

