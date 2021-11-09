Israel Weapon Industries Launches Riot-Control Protective Suit

Israel Weapon Industries – a member of the SK Group and a manufacturer of combat-proven small arms for military forces, police units, law enforcement agencies, and government entities – has expanded its range of riot-control solutions with the launch of the patented GAL Versatile Protective Suit (VPS).

Designed for the protection of forces while maintaining public order, the lightweight, wearable protection system is designed to be adaptable to all scenarios.

The GAL VPS can absorb massive kinetic trauma and reduces and diverts the transfer of a blow to the body. A comprehensive, 3-level operational solution, the GAL VPS is flexible and designed to be easy to wear. It includes a vest and arm and leg protectors, all anti-trauma, and weighs 4.4 kg at W2 and 5.9kg at W4. The system is also covered with an anti-abrasion material as standard, or with flame retardant material according to the customer’s needs.

Following a stringent testing process and crash tests, the system has achieved German standard VPAM KDIW 2004 Cubic/ Wurfel.

“In the past year, we have witnessed the growing need for a professional personal protection system that provides a solution for security forces in the face of diverse missions and minute-by-minute situational changes,” says Ronen Hamudot, Executive VP of Marketing and Sales at SK Group. “We have developed a single kit that provides different levels of protection and addresses any scenario, including covert missions, search and arrest missions, dispersal of demonstrators, and more.”