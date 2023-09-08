Vice Director Outlines DLA’s Strategy for Managing Logistics in Contested Environments

Assessing whether the right material is pre-positioned appropriately and near optimal distribution nodes is at the heart of the Defense Logistics Agency’s efforts to posture itself for future operational challenges, DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn said Aug. 29 at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference in Washington, D.C.

Future military operations are expected to occur over vast geographic areas and require the delivery of military equipment and supplies amid cyberattacks and other disruptions. Bunn described during a panel discussion how DLA is using artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and research and development to create reliable logistics capabilities that sustain warfighters “at speed and scale.”

To increase supply chain resiliency, he said DLA’s inventory managers are working with industry to ensure there’s ample stock to support the initial days of a conflict and that manufacturers can surge to meet newly emerging requirements.

Read more at DLA