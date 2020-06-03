Korean Register Signs MoU With Samsung Heavy Industries for Ship Cybersecurity

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to conduct a joint study on “Ship Cyber Security Network Construction and Design Safety Evaluation” at the Marine Engineering Research Center of SHI.

Under the MoU, the two organizations have agreed to evaluate the construction and design safety of cyber security networks applicable to new ships. In addition, they will jointly study technologies that can respond to cyber threats faced by ships, by diagnosing ship cyber security vulnerabilities using the cyber security test beds built by SHI.

Read more at Ship Insight

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)