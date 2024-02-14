Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize various sectors, offering solutions to complex problems and tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence. Recognizing its potential, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has embarked on an ambitious journey to integrate AI internally, aiming to bolster its effectiveness and efficiency in serving Congress and taxpayers.

Recently, GAO testified about its plans to harness AI internally, shedding light on the agency’s innovative strategies to leverage advanced technology for enhanced performance. One notable initiative involves the deployment of a large language model, akin to those prevalent in industry, but tailored to meet GAO’s specific needs and security standards. This cutting-edge tool is designed to harness generative AI capabilities, enabling it to synthesize past reports, facilitate editorial reviews, and analyze congressional documents efficiently.

By embracing AI, GAO not only aims to streamline its internal processes but also seeks to gain invaluable insights into the benefits and limitations of this transformative technology. This strategic approach enables GAO to evaluate AI implementation across federal agencies comprehensively and offer tailored technical assistance to Congress, ensuring informed decision-making and effective governance.

Currently, GAO is exploring a diverse range of AI use cases, each tailored to address specific challenges and opportunities within the agency. These initiatives encompass a wide spectrum of applications, from data synthesis to performance audits, aimed at maximizing the potential of AI to deliver actionable insights and drive informed decision-making.

Moreover, AI remains a key focus for numerous congressional committees and offices, underscoring the critical need for reliable information on its promises and risks. Over the years, GAO has spearheaded numerous initiatives to address this demand, issuing nearly 50 products on AI since 2018. These efforts include comprehensive assessments of AI implementation across federal agencies, coupled with actionable recommendations to enhance accountability and responsible use.

In a landmark December 2023 report, GAO scrutinized the implementation of AI at major federal agencies, offering 35 recommendations to ensure compliance with federal AI requirements. Furthermore, GAO’s groundbreaking publication, “Artificial Intelligence: An Accountability Framework for Federal Agencies and Other Entities,” outlines 31 key practices to promote responsible AI use, serving as a cornerstone for the agency’s AI initiatives.

As GAO continues to expand its AI capabilities, it remains committed to fostering innovation, accountability, and transparency in government operations. Through strategic investments in AI-driven solutions, GAO aims to fortify its position as a leading advocate for effective governance and responsible technological advancement.

Read the full GAO report here.