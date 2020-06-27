Leidos to Supply Antimicrobial Tray Technology to Edinburgh Airport

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by Edinburgh Airport Limited in the U.K. to upgrade the airport’s security tray return systems with antimicrobial tray technology.

This is Leidos’ first order of the antimicrobial security tray technology introduced to mitigate the spread of bacteria from person-to-surface contact, and complements other measures Edinburgh Airport is taking to minimize the spread of bacteria.

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport, and the sixth busiest airport in the United Kingdom. The airport remains operational during the coronavirus pandemic, with airport officials enacting plans to safeguard the health of its staff and the traveling public while preparing for global travel recovery. Working with Leidos since 2012, Edinburgh Airport utilizes the company’s intelligent automated tray return systems as well as desktop real-time explosives detection systems.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide new antimicrobial security trays that prevent reproduction of a broad spectrum of bacteria, including staphylococcus aureus (staph), E. coli, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria like MRSA and VRE, by 99.99%. The antimicrobial technology is built into the security tray during Leidos’ tray manufacturing process and continuously minimizes the presence of microbes throughout the security tray’s lifecycle. The antimicrobial security trays must be cleaned according to normal hygiene procedures, but the additive will not wash off or wear away. The use of antimicrobial technology is important because studies have shown that microbes can survive on surfaces for up to eight weeks.

