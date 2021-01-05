ManTech Wins DOD’s $265 Million Cyber Infrastructure Contract

ManTech has been awarded a $265 million contract to support a Department of Defense (DOD) agency with designing, developing, fielding and supporting an operational cyber infrastructure known as the Joint Common Access Platform (JCAP). Under the 42-month hybrid award, ManTech will develop and deploy technology capabilities that enable operations, support fielded versions of JCAP and provide specialized procurement support.

Adam Rudo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Intelligence Sector said the work “addresses our customers’ critical mission needs and highlights ManTech’s ability to support contracts with the DoD, Bringing Digital to the Mission® for future uniformed cyber warriors.”

