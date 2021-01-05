Uniformed and civilian cyber and military intelligence specialists monitor Army networks in the Cyber Mission Unit’s Cyber Operations Center at Fort Gordon, Ga. (Photo by Michael L. Lewis/DOD)

ManTech Wins DOD’s $265 Million Cyber Infrastructure Contract

ManTech has been awarded a $265 million contract to support a Department of Defense (DOD) agency with designing, developing, fielding and supporting an operational cyber infrastructure known as the Joint Common Access Platform (JCAP). Under the 42-month hybrid award, ManTech will develop and deploy technology capabilities that enable operations, support fielded versions of JCAP and provide specialized procurement support.

Adam Rudo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Intelligence Sector said the work “addresses our customers’ critical mission needs and highlights ManTech’s ability to support contracts with the DoD, Bringing Digital to the Mission® for future uniformed cyber warriors.”

Read more at ManTech

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X