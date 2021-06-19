Motorola Solutions Introduces Concealed Weapon Detection Solution to Alert Security Teams of Hidden Weapons

Motorola Solutions has announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, Concealed Weapon Detection (CWD), through an agreement with Evolv Technologies, Inc. The scanning solution uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats, such as firearms, metallic weapons and improvised explosive devices, on a visitor entering a premises.

The solution is designed to allow up to 3600 visitors to walk through one of the scanning systems per hour without having to conduct pat downs or empty pockets as the technology can distinguish between personal items and weapons. If a threat is detected, an alert is displayed on an Express tablet showing the location of the potential threat on the person’s body, or in their bag, to security operators. Alerts are sent directly to Motorola Solutions’ video management system, Avigilon Control Center (ACC), which automatically notifies and shares live video with the facility’s security team so they have precise awareness of the situation and can support an immediate response.

“Through the use of AI, we are automating and unifying workflows to better protect people against the threat of violence,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “Concealed Weapon Detection is an excellent example of how technology can help enterprises prevent threats from turning into tragedies.”

In addition, the sensitivity levels on the CWD solution can be adjusted to align with the safety needs of a facility based on their anticipated threat-scenarios. This capability allows for the technology to identify and flag new threat profiles over time, and enables security personnel to manage data and insights that help to provide a safe and positive experience for visitors and staff.

Read more at Motorola Solutions

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)