Motorola Solutions to Acquire IndigoVision

Motorola Solutions is to acquire security manufacturer IndigoVision in a transaction valued at more than $35 million. 

Pedro Simoes, chief executive of IndigoVision, said: “The access we will now have to Motorola Solutions’ range of innovative technologies will create new opportunities for IndigoVision and enable us to bring an exciting proposition to the market that allows us to further deliver on our goal of delivering safety, security and business intelligence.”

John Kedzierski, senior vice president, video security solutions at Motorola Solutions, added: “We share IndigoVision’s commitment to providing next-generation, end-to-end video security solutions that enhance safety, security and efficiency. IndigoVision’s end-to-end offering, global presence and customer base will complement our existing and growing presence in video security and analytics.”

Founded in 1994, IndigoVision has supplied security systems to several large corporations, organizations, airports and airlines.

