NATO Awards Threat and Risk Assessment Contract to Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics, developer of applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a three-year contract from NATO for use of the company’s Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform and API. 

Geospark Analytics’ cloud-based Hyperion platform provides analysts and operators with situational awareness and AI-driven risk assessments augmented with new automated risk reports. Hyperion was also a finalist for NATO’s 2020 Innovation Challenge.

In near real-time, Hyperion’s AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability, and forecasts future instability for every country, producing a computer generated risk report.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X