NATO Awards Threat and Risk Assessment Contract to Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics, developer of applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a three-year contract from NATO for use of the company’s Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform and API.

Geospark Analytics’ cloud-based Hyperion platform provides analysts and operators with situational awareness and AI-driven risk assessments augmented with new automated risk reports. Hyperion was also a finalist for NATO’s 2020 Innovation Challenge.

In near real-time, Hyperion’s AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability, and forecasts future instability for every country, producing a computer generated risk report.

